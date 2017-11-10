UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output slips 0.4 percent in September

(Adds details on industrial output) MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output fell 0.4 percent in September from the previous month as mining contracted sharply, the national statistics agency said on Friday. Among the various components, mining output sank 15.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago, according to official statistics. Utilities climbed 1.4 percent year on year, and construction rose 0.1 percent. On the whole, the country's industrial output was down 1.2 percent year-over-year. Analysts had forecast a slightly larger dip in production of 0.6 percent from the previous month. U.S. President Donald Trump's election last November raised the specter of a recession in Mexico after his threats to shred the North American Free Trade Agreement, a lynchpin of Latin America's second-largest economy. Talks to renegotiate the pact are under way, with another round coming next week. Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and cars to its northern neighbor. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Andrea Ricci)