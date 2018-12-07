UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation cools less than expected in November

(Recasts with expectations for rate hike, adds background) MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation rate cooled less than expected in November, the national statistics agency said on Friday, backing expectations that the central bank will hike rates again this month. Mexican consumer prices rose 4.72 percent in the year through November , compared with expectations for a rate of 4.63 percent in a Reuters poll and October's 4.90 percent rate. A poll by Citibanamex this week and yields on Mexican interest rate swaps projected Mexico's central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a 10-year high of 8.25 percent on Dec. 20. Mexico's central bank tightened borrowing costs last month and warned that potential policies from the new government of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador could fan inflation higher. The central bank targets an inflation rate of 3 percent. Consumer prices rose 0.85 percent in November, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, the statistics agency said. The core index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.25 percent during the month . (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)