UPDATE 1-Mexico inflation slows in January, rate hike still expected

(Adds background on inflation expectations, details on analyst rate hike expectations) MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation slowed more than analysts expected in the first half of January, data from the national statistics agency showed on Wednesday, but the central bank was still seen raising interest rates at its February meeting. As predicted earlier this month by Banco de Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon, inflation eased on an annual basis after 2017 gasoline price increases faded from the national index. Annual inflation in the first half of January was 5.51 percent, below the 5.62 percent expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. Last year, Mexico's inflation rate climbed to a 16-1/2-year peak of 6.77 percent, the highest annual rate since the 12 months to May 2001, according to data published by Inegi earlier in January. Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate in December by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent, the highest level in nearly nine years. The central bank's board will meet on Feb. 8, and analysts said the bank would likely still hike rates at the meeting. Banco Base said in a statement that the chances of the bank hiking rates were 60 percent due to "the most recent inflation data, the likelihood of the Fed maintaining its normalization of interest rates, and an exchange rate of 18.50 pesos per dollar." Mexico's peso strengthened 0.71 percent in early trading to 18.56 pesos per dollar. The data also showed consumer prices rose 0.24 percent during the first half of January, while the closely watched core price index , which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.17 percent. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)