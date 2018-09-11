FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's industrial output inches up in July

1 Min Read

 (Adds details from statistics agency)
    MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's industrial output
inched up slightly in July from the previous month as
manufacturing and utilities strengthened, the national
statistics agency said on Tuesday.
    Industrial output rose 0.2 percent in July from June and was
up 1.3 percent when measured on a year-over-year basis.
    Construction led gains, climbing 1.4 percent from the
previous month, and utilities rose 1.2 percent. Mining dipped
1.1 percent and manufacturing was flat.
    Mexico’s industrial output is tightly linked to the U.S.
economy, which receives about 80 percent of its exports,
primarily factory-made goods like televisions and cars.

 (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
