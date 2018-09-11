UPDATE 1-Mexico's industrial output inches up in July

(Adds details from statistics agency) MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's industrial output inched up slightly in July from the previous month as manufacturing and utilities strengthened, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. Industrial output rose 0.2 percent in July from June and was up 1.3 percent when measured on a year-over-year basis. Construction led gains, climbing 1.4 percent from the previous month, and utilities rose 1.2 percent. Mining dipped 1.1 percent and manufacturing was flat. Mexico’s industrial output is tightly linked to the U.S. economy, which receives about 80 percent of its exports, primarily factory-made goods like televisions and cars. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)