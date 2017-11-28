FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's jobless rate is flat at 3.4 pct in October
November 28, 2017 / 2:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's jobless rate is flat at 3.4 pct in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Adds details on INEGI report, context on inflation)
    MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate held steady at 3.4 percent in October, the
national statistics agency INEGI said on Tuesday.
    The unemployment rate ticked up slightly from 3.3 percent in
September, but dipped from 3.5 percent during the same period
last year. 
    The headline unadjusted rate was 3.5 percent in October.
    Last week, Mexico’s outgoing central bank chief, Agustin
Carstens, said that while labor market conditions have
tightened, there were no signs of major pressure on salaries in
a way that could affect the outlook for inflation.             
    Carstens also described the Mexico government's decision to
raise the minimum wage to 88.36 pesos ($4.74) per day as a
prudent move that would not disrupt efforts to curb inflation.
            

 (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
