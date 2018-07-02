Mexico's Lopez Obrador to respect cenbank, floating exchange rate - aides

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - Mexico’s next government led by leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will respect central bank autonomy and keep a floating exchange rate for the peso currency, finance minister designate Carlos Urzua said on Monday morning.

In a call with reporters, Urzua and other senior economic aides said the next government will also encourage private investment from both local and foreign investors while pursuing responsible fiscal and macro-economic policies. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)