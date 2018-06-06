FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 8:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexican election favorite not radical leftist: advisor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - The economic team of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the favorite to win Mexico’s presidential vote, has been briefing investors that he is not a radical left-winger and will fight to preserve the North American Free Trade Agreement, a top adviser said.

Carlos Urzua, who Lopez Obrador has picked to head the finance ministry if he wins the July 1 election, said he has met with more than 65 investment funds, telling them the candidate is committed to central bank independence, a free floating currency, free trade and keeping a lid on spending. ( Reporting by Dave Graham and Frank Jack Daniel)

