July 2, 2018 / 1:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico president-elect wants to remain in NAFTA, friendly U.S. ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 2 (Reuters) - The landslide winner of Mexico’s presidential election, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said on Monday that he will aim to keep Mexico in the NAFTA trade pact and seek a frank dialogue and friendly ties with the United States.

The first leftist president elected in Mexico’s modern history said in his first post-election interview after Sunday’s vote that he will also stick with the pick for finance minister he named during the campaign. (Reporting by Mexico City newsroom)

