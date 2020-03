(Refiles to add dropped word “with” in headline)

MEXICO CITY, March 17 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he would not get into a dispute with El Salvador after a spat broke out on Monday over a flight the Salvadoran president said was due to carry coronavirus patients to San Salvador.

The flight was cancelled. The Mexican government said no coronavirus was detected on the passengers due to board. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Stefanie Eschenbacher)