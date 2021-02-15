Mexican antitrust watchdog urges Congress to reject power market reform

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows high voltage power lines owned by Mexico's state-run electric utility known as the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), in Santa Catarina, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s antitrust authority on Monday urged lawmakers to reject a bill recently sent to Congress by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that aims to strengthen the position of the national power utility in the electricity market.

The Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) said in a statement that Lopez Obrador’s proposal would “seriously damage” the conditions of competition for generation and commercialization of electricity in Mexico.