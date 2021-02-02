Mexican business lobby slams power bill as 'indirect expropriation'

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexico’s top business lobby on Tuesday excoriated changes to the electricity market proposed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, calling his draft bill an “indirect expropriation” that violated the country’s international trade agreements.

Lopez Obrador on Monday sent to Congress the bill that aims to prioritize state power firm the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) over private companies in the dispatch of electricity, as well as other changes to the market.

Mexico’s Business Coordinating Council (CCE) criticized the initiative in unusually blunt terms, saying it would lead to higher power prices and do “irreparable” damage to regulatory and contractual certainty in Latin America’s no. 2 economy.

“It opens the door to indirect expropriation of private plants by changing the legal framework to create a monopoly for the CFE in electricity dispatch,” the CCE said in a statement, noting the bill also potentially violated the constitution.

Lopez Obrador wants to give more power to Mexico’s state energy companies, arguing that the previous administration skewed the industry in favor of private companies with a constitutional overhaul to liberalize the energy market.

But the CCE said his draft bill would breach Mexico’s commitments to international trade agreements and investor protections, as well as environmental sustainable development goals such as those made under the Paris Agreement.

This would trigger legal suits and international arbitration proceedings by companies, the association added.

Unless Congress rejects the bill, it will likely sap private sector investment just as the economy is trying to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the CCE said. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by David Gregorio)