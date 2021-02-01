UPDATE 1-Mexican president sends initiative to modify electricity industry law to Congress

(Adds details about the proposed initiative)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent an initiative to Congress on Monday proposing to modify the electricity industry law amid a crusade by the president to boost state-owned companies in the energy sector.

The initiative proposes giving the state-run electricity company CFE preference in electricity dispatch. It also seeks to eliminate the CFE’s obligation to buy electricity through auctions, and orders a review the profitability for the government of purchasing electricity through contracts with independent producers.

“It is urgent to deepen the changes already initiated in this matter in order to strengthen the (...) CFE for the benefit of the national interest,” says the text of the initiative.

Lopez Obrador is a staunch opponent of the energy reform carried out by the previous administration, arguing that opening the sector to the private market has only served to favor private capital to the detriment of the CFE and the state oil company Pemex.

The initiative to modify electricity industry law must be discussed by legislators within the next 30 days.