Mexico may consider constitutional change to strengthen Pemex-president

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexico could consider reforming the constitution after the first three years of the current administration in order to strengthen state-owned energy firms Petroleos Mexicanos and the Comision Federal de Electricidad, Mexico’s president said on Wednesday.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the government was not currently contemplating the move, but that it could craft an initiative to change the constitution if it deemed that necessary to help revive the state-run enterprises.

He was speaking at a regular news conference. (Reporting by Dave Graham, Editing by Franklin Paul)