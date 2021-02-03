Mexico top court upholds challenge against govt electricity policy

MEXICO CITY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of an anti-trust challenge to energy ministry measures that seek to strengthen the national power utility, the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE), at the expense of private companies.

The ruling is a setback for the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is trying to roll back the previous government’s liberalization of the energy sector. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher)