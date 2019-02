MEXICO CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano, known as Femsa, said on Tuesday it will start selling Grupo Modelo beers at its Oxxo convenience stores.

The agreement will begin in April, and cover all of Mexico by the end of 2022, Femsa said in a statement. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)