UPDATE 1-Mexico issues 750 mln euro bond to support sustainable development

(Adds details)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Mexico has issued a 750 million euro ($889.73 million) sustainability bond, the finance ministry said on Monday, part of an emerging trend of debt issuance aimed at raising funds to meet U.N. sustainable development goals.

The government did not specify how it would spend the money raised. Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio mentioned reducing inequality, financial inclusion and the gender gap as being among the U.N. goals.

“With this issuance, the finance ministry inaugurates Mexico’s sustainable financing program and places the country at the forefront of innovation of sustainable financing instruments,” the ministry said in a statement.

The coupon of 1.350% was the second-lowest among all euro-denominated bonds issued by the Mexico federal government, the ministry said.

Maturing in September 2027, the finance ministry said the bond was 6.4 times oversubscribed.

The finance ministry added that the euro bond allows Mexico to tap into international investment funds, many of them in Europe, that are committed to financing sustainable economic development.