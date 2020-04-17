Market News
April 17, 2020 / 11:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Bottleneck of fuel tankers grows at Mexico's ports -data

MEXICO CITY, April 17 (Reuters) - More than 20 vessels loaded with fuel have waited a week or more to discharge gasoline, jet fuel, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas at Mexico’s ports, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, as demand craters due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Mexico imports most of its fuel and has very limited storage capacity. State oil company Pemex and about a dozen independent importers typically discharge at least two gasoline cargoes per day, mostly coming from the United States.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

