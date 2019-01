MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - At least 20 people were killed and 54 were injured when a ruptured fuel pipeline exploded in central Mexico, the governor of Hidalgo state, Omar Fayad, said on Friday.

“The preliminary report I’ve been passed is very serious, they’re telling me 20 people have died, charred, and that 54 are injured, burned,” Fayad told Mexican television. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)