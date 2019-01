MEXICO CITY, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The governor of Mexico’s Hidalgo state, Omar Fayad, said on Saturday that 66 people had been killed and 76 injured in a pipeline explosion on Friday evening.

The blast at the pipeline, which was ruptured by suspected fuel thieves, sent flames shooting into the skies in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan in central Mexico. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez )