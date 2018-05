MEXICO CITY, May 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s No. 2 bank Banorte on Tuesday said it did not expect “any economic impact” on its financial results following what the central bank has called a cyber attack on connections to the domestic payment system.

Banorte said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that clients that the bank had linked to Mexico’s payment system through an alternate connection. (Reporting by Michael O’Boyle; editing by Grant McCool)