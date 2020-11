MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Elektra has sold all of its shares in Banco Azteca’s Peru operations to a group of Peruvian financial investors, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Elektra, a supermarket and banking chain, in June last year said it had sold all of its shares in Banco Azteca’s El Salvador operations. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)