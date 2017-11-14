FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Mexico will respond to U.S. NAFTA proposals on autos, sunset clause
November 14, 2017

CORRECTED-Mexico will respond to U.S. NAFTA proposals on autos, sunset clause

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Economy Minister’s first name)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday that at the next round of talks to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) Mexican negotiators will respond to U.S. proposals on higher U.S. content for automobiles and a sunset clause.

The next round of NAFTA talks kicks off on Wednesday in Mexico City. At the last round in October, U.S. negotiators proposed changes to the rules of origin for autos, which are used to determine how much of a vehicle must be made in a certain place to fall under the deal. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Anthony Esposito)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
