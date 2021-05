Mexico authorizes J&J vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency use

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s health regulator COFEPRIS has granted emergency use authorization to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine against COVID-19, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday.

“This authorization for emergency use certifies that the vaccine meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary to be applied,” COFEPRIS said in a separate statement.

Earlier on Thursday, Mexico reported more than 3,000 new cases of COVID-19. [S0N2IW015]