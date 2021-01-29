Mexico received $2.38 billion payout from oil hedging program - finance ministry

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Mexico has received $2.38 billion from its annual oil hedging program for 2020 in the fourth quarter, the finance ministry said on Friday, a lifeline for an economy pushed deeper into recession by the coronavirus pandemic.

The oil hedging program, the world’s largest financial oil deal, is designed to protect Latin America’s second-largest economy against oil price crashes. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Dave Graham; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)