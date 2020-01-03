UPDATE 2-Mexico concludes 2020 oil hedge at $49 per barrel

(Adds context, details of hedge program, background, bylines)

By Stefanie Eschenbacher and Devika Krishna Kumar

MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Mexico has completed its annual oil hedging program for 2020 at $49 a barrel, the country’s finance ministry said on Friday, after unprecedented challenges slowed the world’s largest financial oil deal this year.

The oil hedging program is designed to protect Latin America’s second-largest economy against oil price crashes. It is unclear how many barrels were hedged or how much was spent. The hedge price is notably lower than the 2019 program, which was hedged at $55 per barrel.

Mexico typically hedges using options, which gives it the right to sell oil at a predetermined price, even if the price on the market is lower. It also reserves a portion of the budget stabilization fund to backstop its oil sales.

This year, the finance ministry faced a number of unusual challenges in kicking off the program, including price volatility and the overhaul of the crude oil formulas that underpin export sales and the hedge.

Reuters reported in October that Mexico had completed most of it, working with oil major Royal Dutch Shell and top investment banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc , Goldman Sachs Group Inc and BNP Paribas SA . (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher in Mexico City and Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; editing by David Gaffen and Richard Chang)