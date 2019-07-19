Mexico's IEnova says state utility initiated arbitration over pipeline project

MEXICO CITY, July 19 (Reuters) - Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova said on Friday that state-owned utility CFE has initiated international arbitration in relation to the company’s Guaymas-El Oro gas pipeline project.

IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra, said it would seek to resume discussions with the CFE and Mexican authorities.

The CFE is seeking to negotiate “fairer” terms for a number of pipeline contracts signed by the previous government which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has questioned, suggesting they may have been too costly for the state. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; writing by Julia Love)