MEXICO CITY, April 12 (Reuters) - Mexican energy infrastructure firm IEnova, a unit of U.S.-based Sempra Energy, will invest about $130 million to develop a refined products terminal in the northern border state of Baja California, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The facility will feature initial storage capacity of 1 million barrels, the statement added, and is expected to begin commercial operations during the second half of 2020. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)