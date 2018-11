MEXICO CITY, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday called for improving state oil company Pemex’s financial position before it invests in building new refineries.

Mexico’s incoming leftist government has vowed to build a new refinery in the south of the nation, which it says could be financed by Pemex. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Michael O’Boyle)