IMF urges Mexico's government to spend more, expand welfare

By Reuters Staff

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico should implement larger near-term fiscal support to alleviate current economic distress and longer-lasting damage, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, recommending the government expand its welfare net and unemployment benefits.

In a report on preliminary findings after a visit to Mexico, the IMF said Mexico could also afford to further lower interest rates to help financing and the recovery from a deep recession largely induced by measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Diego Oré, Rodrigo Campos and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

