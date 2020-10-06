UPDATE 1-IMF urges Mexico's government to spend more, expand welfare

(Adds details, quotes, context)

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico should implement larger near-term fiscal support to alleviate current and longer-lasting economic distress, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, recommending the government expand its welfare net and unemployment benefits.

In preliminary findings reported after a visit to Mexico, the IMF said Latin America’s second-largest economy should also further lower interest rates to help the recovery from the worst contraction since the 1930s Great Depression, largely induced by measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite emerging from the political left, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has kept a tight lid on spending and borrowing, with his fiscal response to the pandemic the smallest among G20 economies.

Widely remembered in Mexico for pushing for social spending cuts in return for debt relief in the 1990s, the IMF is now advocating globally for greater fiscal stimulus and public investment to end the slump.

Mexico’s poor and vulnerable are disproportionately bearing the burden of the recession, the IMF said, with the population in working poverty jumping from 36% to 48%.

“Mexico has some fiscal space and enjoys comfortable market access that could be used during these difficult times,” the IMF said, suggesting temporary fiscal support of 2.5%-3.5% of GDP to be focused on health, business and households.

Social safety nets could be increased to include people who are likely to fall into poverty and informal workers in hard-hit sectors, it said.

Lopez Obrador has funded a handful of social programs aimed at students, young unemployed, rural populations and the elderly. However, Mexico does not have a universal unemployment benefit, and many who have lost their jobs in the pandemic are not eligible for welfare support.

The government has also resisted raising taxes, although it has made efforts to increase tax collection and enforcement. In the report, the IMF recommended tax reform to support spending in the medium term.