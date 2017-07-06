Inflation in Mexico seen at around 4 pct by early 2018 - Carstens

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation rate should drop to around 4 percent by next January, Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said in a recorded interview broadcast on Wednesday night.

"In January of next year, (inflation) should be below 4 percent," Carstens told El Financiero Bloomberg.

The country's top monetary policy authority later revised the comment to say that the measure of rising prices would be "around" 4 percent in January and could possibly dip lower as it eventually converges to the bank's 3 percent target.

Mexico's annual inflation rate rose faster than expected in early June to its highest in more than eight years.

Inflation for the year through mid-June was 6.30 percent, according to data from national statistics agency INEGI. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Sam Holmes)