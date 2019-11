MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government has announced a 859 billion peso ($44.3 billion) private sector infrastructure plan covering 147 projects through 2024, officials said on Tuesday.

The plan was described as a first phase of spending on infrastructure projects. ($1 = 19.3710 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Sharay Angulo; Editing by David Alire Garcia)