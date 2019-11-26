Industrials
November 26, 2019 / 1:52 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico pitches 859 bln peso infrastructure plan through 2024

1 Min Read

(Adds details on plan, quotes)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government has announced a 859 billion peso ($44.3 billion) private sector infrastructure plan covering 147 projects through 2024, officials said on Tuesday.

The plan was described as a first phase of spending on infrastructure projects.

The top sectors covered by the plan are transportation, including highways and ports, tourism and telecommunications.

“This is a manifestation, an expression that you as entrepreneurs have a civic and social dimension,” said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, addressing assembled business men and women at the national palace, as the plan was detailed during a morning news conference.

The president’s chief of staff, Alfonso Romo, described the plan as a public-private partnership designed to boost growth and lessen poverty in Mexico.

$1 = 19.3710 Mexican pesos Reporting by Abraham Gonzalez and Sharay Angulo; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below