Mexico's Interjet signs agreement with local peer Aeromar

MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mexican airline Interjet said on Wednesday it had signed an agreement with smaller local competitor Aeromar to jointly market routes, as the companies seek to weather the blow to business dealt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Interjet would participate in the sale of Aeromar’s flights from Mexico City to Acapulco, Puerto Escondido, San Luis Potosi, Veracruz and Zihuatanejo, as well as Guadalajara to Puerto Vallarta, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Aeromar will participate in the sale of Interjet routes from Mexico City to Chetumal, Guadalajara, Merida, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana and Villahermosa. (Reporting by Noe Torres; editing by Jonathan Oatis)