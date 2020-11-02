Mexican airline Interjet cancels all flights for Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Interjet Airbus A320 aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019.REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airline Interjet cancelled all of its 19 flights scheduled for Sunday as a local newspaper reported that it had failed to meet payments on jet fuel.

Interjet announced the cancellations on its Twitter account and said the flights would be rescheduled starting Nov. 3. It later issued a statement noting that the coronavirus pandemic had hit the industry hard and had hurt the company’s cash flow.

“Additionally, some of the company’s aircraft have gone into maintenance, which has led to a restructuring of flight itineraries from this date,” Interjet said.

Before the statement, newspaper Reforma quoted Mexican airport administration authority ASA as saying Interjet had not made advance payments on jet fuel for the second time since late September, and thus did not receive the fuel for its planes.

When asked for comment on the Reforma report, Interjet sent out the statement, which did not specifically address the fuel question.

ASA could not be reached for comment.

Like many airlines, Interjet has suffered severe disruptions to business because of the pandemic.