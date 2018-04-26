FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 1:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa to pay $125 mln for Guatemala bottler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa , the world’s largest Coke bottler, said on Wednesday a subsidiary had reached a deal to acquire a Guatemala-based Coke bottler and distributor for $124.6 million.

Coca-Cola Femsa said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that a subsidiary would pay cash for Comercializadora y Distribuidora Los Volcanes S.A., which has one bottling plant, seven distribution centers and 1,066 employees. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Peter Cooney)

