Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa to pay $125 mln for Guatemala bottler

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Coca-Cola Femsa , the world’s largest Coke bottler, said on Wednesday a subsidiary had reached a deal to acquire a Guatemala-based Coke bottler and distributor for $124.6 million.

Coca-Cola Femsa said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange that a subsidiary would pay cash for Comercializadora y Distribuidora Los Volcanes S.A., which has one bottling plant, seven distribution centers and 1,066 employees. (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Peter Cooney)