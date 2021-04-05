Mexican government reaches deal with business over outsourcing

MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Monday it reached a deal with business and labor representatives on a new legal framework for subcontracting staff that would boost profit sharing for workers and allow only specialized services to be outsourced.

In a statement, the government said the deal set out a new formula that would increase workers’ profit sharing by 156% and eliminate discretionality in how it was applied.

Under the accord, subcontracting staff would be prohibited in general, but regulations would be created to allow work to be subcontracted provided it was for “specialized services” outside a company’s main line of business, the government said. (Writing by Dave Graham)