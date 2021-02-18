Mexico minister calls U.S. envoy about gas supply during Texas freeze

MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Wednesday she had contacted the U.S. government’s representative in Mexico, seeking to guarantee supplies of natural gas for Mexico during a cold snap in southern U.S. states overwhelming the energy grid.

“By not acting together, the results could be more complicated,” she said in on Twitter.

Clouthier’s comments followed reports that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had put restrictions on the export of natural gas from Texas during the weather emergency. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)