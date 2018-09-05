FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 5, 2018 / 10:57 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

EM selloff, trade woes push Mexico's peso to weakest in 2 mths

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso slipped 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as a wider emerging market selloff deepened and concerns over trade issues with the United States lingered.

The peso traded at 19.685 to the dollar - its weakest level in two months, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Late in August, President Donald Trump notified Congress of his intent to sign a bilateral trade pact with Mexico as contentious U.S.-Canada trade talks ended on with no deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.(NAFTA).

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday he was hopeful U.S. and Canadian officials can reach a deal by Friday to enable a three-way accord in the NAFTA renegotiation. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.