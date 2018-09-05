EM selloff, trade woes push Mexico's peso to weakest in 2 mths

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s peso slipped 1 percent against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as a wider emerging market selloff deepened and concerns over trade issues with the United States lingered.

The peso traded at 19.685 to the dollar - its weakest level in two months, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Late in August, President Donald Trump notified Congress of his intent to sign a bilateral trade pact with Mexico as contentious U.S.-Canada trade talks ended on with no deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement.(NAFTA).

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Tuesday he was hopeful U.S. and Canadian officials can reach a deal by Friday to enable a three-way accord in the NAFTA renegotiation. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)