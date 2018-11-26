Mexican lawmakers, mining sector to discuss controversial bill

By Noe Torres and Anthony Esposito MEXICO CITY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mexican lawmakers will meet with mining sector leaders this week before seeking Congress's approval of a bill that analysts have said could hinder mining operations and that was partly responsible for a massive selloff in mining shares last week. A lawmaker from leftist President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) party presented the bill in the Senate on Tuesday that would change mining regulations and require the consent of indigenous communities before granting mining concessions on their land. The bill is one of a handful up for consideration that would regulate the mining sector. It also could lead to the cancellation of mining concessions if firms do not present an annual report on the social impact of their projects. Companies say most of the provisions in the bill are already included in current laws. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stocks of Mexican miners Industrias Penoles and Grupo Mexico citing 11 bills and resolutions that could materially affect mining companies operating in Mexico, dragging their shares to levels not seen since 2016. Lawmakers, mining industry representatives and authorities of Lopez Obrador's incoming government will meet this week to discuss the bill presented by MORENA, said Geovanna Bañuelos, the president of the Senate's mining commission. "We want them to be calm. We will not (move forward) without listening to everyone," Bañuelos, of the leftist Labor Party, told Reuters in a telephone interview. "We are open to weighing all arguments." Grupo Mexico said it was analyzing the controversial bill, adding that much of the content in it and the series of other bills being considered by Congress already is covered by current regulations. "The content of the reforms are not innovative or disruptive," said Jorge Lazalde, Grupo Mexico's general counsel. "Many of the things that come in this series of initiatives are already in the law." Lazalde said it was normal for bills to be presented and for the industry representatives to work with lawmakers to improve them. "As a guild, as an industry, as a sector through the Mining Chamber, we will work closely with Congress and harmonize points of view," he said. Here is a table of the performance of the main Mexican mining shares last week: PRICE VARIATION Industrias Penoles 225.27 -15.6% Grupo Mexico 39.35 -10.6% Autlan 13.64 -3.9% Minera Frisco 5.00 -3.5% (Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Bill Trott)