Nissan to lay off 1,000 Mexican workers, cites market challenges

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd will lay off about 1,000 workers in Mexico at two factories, citing “challenging market conditions,” the company said on Thursday.

The layoffs will be spread across Nissan’s Cuernavaca and Aguascalientes manufacturing facilities.

“In response to challenging market conditions in Mexico, Nissan is adjusting production levels,” Brian Brockman, Nissan’s director of corporate communications, wrote in an email to Reuters. He did not provide additional details. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)