April 18, 2018 / 3:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico freezes government business with Brazil's Odebrecht for 2.5 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Reuters) - Mexico has issued an order prohibiting federal entities and state governments from doing business with Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht for the next 2 1/2 years, the federal government said in its official gazette.

The government has banned the entities from “participating in federal public contracts or any contract with (Odebrecht)” the Public Administration Ministry said in the gazette, adding that the prohibition would last for two years and six months.

In December, Mexico banned an affiliate of Odebrecht from bidding for federal public contracts for four years. (Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz)

