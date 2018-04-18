UPDATE 1-Mexico bans govt business with builder Odebrecht for 2-1/2 years

(Adds details, background)

MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Reuters) - Mexico has issued an order prohibiting federal entities and state governments from doing business with Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA for the next 2-1/2 years, the government said in its official gazette.

The government has banned the entities from “participating in federal public contracts or any contract with Construtora Norberto Odebrecht S.A.”, the gazette said late on Tuesday. Existing contracts were not affected, it added.

In December, Mexico banned the Odebrecht unit from bidding for federal public contracts for four years after the Public Administration Ministry (SFP) said it had sanctioned the firm for an “incorrect charge” with state oil company Pemex.

The latest decision related to suspected corruption involving Pemex, the government said, without giving details. An SFP spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Odebrecht has spent the past few years at the center of one of the largest corruption scandals in Latin America, and has admitted paying bribes from Peru to Panama.

Ecuador jailed its vice president over the scandal, and the company has paid billions of dollars in settlements in the United States, Brazil and Switzerland. Last month, Peru’s president resigned after a probe targeted his connections to Odebrecht.

Odebrecht has admitted to U.S. and Brazilian prosecutors that it paid $10.5 million in bribes in Mexico. (Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; editing by Jonathan Oatis)