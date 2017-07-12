FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iberoamericana-led consortium wins Area 4 in Mexico 2.3 oil tender
July 12, 2017 / 8:13 PM / a month ago

Iberoamericana-led consortium wins Area 4 in Mexico 2.3 oil tender

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - A consortium of Iberoamericana de Hidrocarburos and Servicios PJP4 de Mexico won the fourth onshore oil and gas area auctioned in the 2.3 round of Mexico's oil and gas tenders on Wednesday, the Mexican oil regulator said.

Area 4, located in the northern gas-rich Burgos basin, is believed to contain 20 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in total prospective resources spread across some 77 square miles (199 sq km), according to energy ministry data. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

