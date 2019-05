MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Pemex’s credit rating could be an element of risk for Mexico’s sovereign rating, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s Secretary-General Angel Gurria said on Thursday.

Ratings agency Fitch early in the year cut the rating for Pemex, which is the world’s most indebted oil company. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; writing by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Julia Love)