MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s will not change the credit rating for Mexican national oil firm Pemex in first half of 2019, the agency’s Senior Vice President Nymia Almeida said on Wednesday, according to local media.

Pemex’s credit rating was downgraded by ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday, sending the peso falling. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dan Flynn)