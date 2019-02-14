Mexican president says Pemex will comply with debt obligations

MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Pemex will make all of its debt payments, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stressed on Thursday, after credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded the firm’s rating last month.

“Pemex will never fail to fulfill an obligation,” Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist who took office in December, said during his regular morning press conference. “We will pay all of the obligations punctually.”

Rating agency Fitch downgraded Pemex’s credit rating in late January, citing the company’s high leverage and tax burden. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; writing by Julia Love; editing by Frank Jack Daniel)