MEXICO CITY, March 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Maya crude official selling price for delivery to the U.S. Gulf Coast fell again on Monday to close at $9.24 per barrel, according to S&P Global Platts. The price of Mexico’s flagship grade was $2.56 per barrel lower than its previous trading day on March 27. (Reporting by Stefanie Schenbacher; Writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler)