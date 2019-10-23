Company News
CORRECTED-TABLE-Mexico's Pemex sets Maya November prices for international buyers

    MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex           revised its November term pricing
formulas for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas,
Europe and the Far East, the company said on Wednesday.
    The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
in the Americas, the U.S. West Coast, Europe and the Far East:
    
       
   DESTINATION       OCT CONSTANT      NOV CONSTANT
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
 U.S. Gulf Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
 Atlantic Coast,                      
  The Caribbean                       
 Maya crude              +0.50             +1.50
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +2.75             +1.10
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +4.45             +2.90
                                      
                                             
 U.S. West Coast,                            
  The Americas'                       
  Pacific Coast                       
 Maya crude              +0.95             +2.05
 Isthmus crude           +2.75             +1.10
                                             
  Europe, India,                             
 the Middle East                      
 Maya crude              +0.35             +5.35
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +0.70             +1.10
                                      
 Olmeca crude            +0.30             -1.15
                                             
     Far East                                
 Maya crude              -4.95             -4.65
                                      
 Isthmus crude           +0.05             -0.20
                                      
 ----------------  ----------------   ---------------
   
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
    
MAYA TO AMERICAS AND CARIBBEAN: 0.65 WTI HOU + 0.35 ICE BRENT +
K 
    
MAYA TO EUROPE, INDIA AND MIDDLE EAST: ICE BRENT + K
        
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20 
(Brent dated) + K
    
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet + Brent 
dated) + K 
    
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated +  K
    


 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
